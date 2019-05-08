Conan Exiles Gets One Year Anniversary Update - News

Funcom has released a free one year anniversary update for Conan Exiles. The update adds a new dungeon, mini-dungeon, types of pets, and revamps several NPC settlements and cities.

View a trailer of the one year anniversary update below:

Here is an overview of the update:

This week we’re celebrating the one-year anniversary of the full release of Conan Exiles. To mark the occasion, we’re rolling out the Anniversary Update! This update has been available on our Testlive branch for a couple of weeks and now we’re finally ready to roll it out to the live branch.

This free update adds a whole new dungeon to the game, a new mini-dungeon, new types of pets, and a full revamp of several NPC settlements and cities. This revamp includes population changes, new bosses, and new loot and rewards for those of you brave enough to challenge these new foes.

Conan Exiles is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

