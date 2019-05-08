John Wick Hex Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Bithell Games have announced "fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game," John Wick Hex, for consoles and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

Here is an overview of the game:

John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of Lionsgate’s critically acclaimed film franchise, returning to theaters worldwide on May 17, 2019, with John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. The game is in development for consoles and will be available for Windows PC and Mac exclusively via the Epic Games Store at launch.

Created in close cooperation with the creative and stunt teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must choose every action and attack they make while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.

Perform well and progress in the main story mode (which features an original story created for the game) to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of the weapons you scavenge on the job.

John Wick Hex complements the style of the films with a unique graphic noir art design and features the world-class voice talents of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick amongst its stellar cast, with other cast for the game to be revealed later.

