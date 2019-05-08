Anthem Update 1.1.1 Out Now - News

/ 83 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

BioWare has released update 1.1.1 for Anthem. The update has removed Elysian Caches.





Check out the patch notes below:

Fixed an error where Weapon and Components stat values were not displaying correctly.

Fixed a problem where suit power level (rarity) was not correctly being calculated based on equipped items.

Fixed an issue with Spanish audio in a conversation in the Sunken Cell stronghold.

Fixed an issue with French audio in a conversation in the Sunken Cell stronghold.

Fixed an issue causing a slight delay in Salvaging at End of Expedition

Partially defeated encounters will no longer re-dispense loot from previously defeated creatures.

[PC ONLY] – Right clicking an item to salvage it at the end of expedition screen now requires the mouse button to be held.

Anthem is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles