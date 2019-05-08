Kingdom Hearts III Pre-order Keyblades Now Available for Purchase - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has made the pre-order Kayblades for Kingdom Hearts III available for purchase as of May 8. The Keyblades will roll out over the next 24 hours.

The Dawn Till Dusk Keyblade is available for $2.99 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Phantom Green Keyblade is available on the Xbox One for $2.99.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Thanks Kingdom Hearts Insider.

