Supermassive Explains Why It Hasn't Made Until Dawn 2

Supermassive Games' Until Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in August 2015 and the developer has been asked many times about a sequel. Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels speaking with GameInformer explained why a sequel has not happened.

"After Until Dawn, [many] started to request a sequel, and it still happens today, so we know there is a fanbase that likes this kind of thing," said Samuels. "A lot of [creating the anthology] is about our desire to serve that fanbase from our perspective and to serve us ourselves in what we love to do, which is do more stories and characters, and do it more frequently than one or two every few years."





Dame director Tom Heaton added, "On an anthology, it’s a great opportunity to wrestle with a new subject, a new genre, and with characters that you can develop specifically for that story. You’re not tied to historical characters that you have to use."

Series producer Dan McDonald added, "If we were making sequels, we don’t know who survived. I mean we could probably work it out from your game save, but we don’t want to make a sequel to that. We want to make a different story with different people."

