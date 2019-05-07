PlayStation Now Adds Batman: Arkham Knight, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and More in May - News

/ 375 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced 10 games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Batman: Arkham Knight and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.





Here is the list of games coming to the service:

8-Bit Armies (PS4)

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)

Brawlout (PS4)

Dangerous Golf (PS4)

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4)

Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom (PS3)

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Ultimate Edition (PS3)

Miko Gakkout Monogatari: Kaede Episode (PS4)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (PS4)

Tales of Zestiria (PS4 Upgrade)

Here are the most popular games in April:

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18

Mortal Kombat X

Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain

Mafia III

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

For Honor

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

Red Dead Redemption

Bloodborne

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles