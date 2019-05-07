Quantcast
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Designer Outlines Updates to Bounty Hunter and Prop Hunt Game Modes

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago

Treyarch recently released the Prop Hunt and Bounty Hunter game modes for the PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

Treyarch Senior Game Designer Matt Scronce revealed via Twitter an update for the Bounty Hunter mode was released on Friday, while an update for Prop Hunt is in the works. 

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

