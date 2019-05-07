Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Designer Outlines Updates to Bounty Hunter and Prop Hunt Game Modes - News

Treyarch recently released the Prop Hunt and Bounty Hunter game modes for the PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

Treyarch Senior Game Designer Matt Scronce revealed via Twitter an update for the Bounty Hunter mode was released on Friday, while an update for Prop Hunt is in the works.

We also made some tweaks on Friday for Bounty Hunter with a reduced roll speed and an increased cooldown between rolls for Spectre. Additionally, we're looking into delaying Shadow Blade's purple beam until the first collapse to avoid the cramped fights when first landing. — Matt Scronce (@MaTtKs) May 6, 2019

We'll have some Prop Hunt improvements coming online. Props taking drown damage, addressing the Nuketown decoy cheese, and Best Play improvements for Props to name a few. Stay tuned. #BlackOps4 — Matt Scronce (@MaTtKs) May 6, 2019

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

