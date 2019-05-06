12 Star Wars Games Added to the Origin Access Vault - News

/ 425 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Electronic Arts has added 12 Star Wars games to the Original Access Vault. The subscription service is priced at $5 per month or $30 per year.

Here is the list of Star Wars games added to the service:

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005)

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

Star Wars: Rebellion

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles