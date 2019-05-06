Humble Monthly Includes Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Battle Edition - News

posted 9 hours ago

The Humble Bundle monthly subscription for June 2019 includes Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Battle Edition. The $12 per month subscription will include more games that will become available on June 7.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Battle Edition includes the Blackout battle royale mode and multiplayer (No Zombies mode). This version of the game normally retails for $39.99.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

