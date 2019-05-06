Original Devil May Cry Headed to Switch This Summer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 404 Views
Capcom announced the original Devil May Cry is coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer. The game originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001.
Relive the adventure that introduced the legendary Dante to the world with the original Devil May Cry, coming to #NintendoSwitch this Summer. pic.twitter.com/Hh8hFDnLQK— Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) May 6, 2019
There was no announcement about bringing evil May Cry 2 or Devil May Cry 3 to the Nintendo Switch.
2 Comments
Lol figured this would happen. Funny how PS4 & XBOX1 got the trilogy package while Switch is getting them one at a time? if this game is like $20-30 on the Switch i'd be laughing.
Let me guess, capcom testing the waters again by porting one 18 year old game over for 30e to see how others might sell. Sick of water testing at this stage.