Original Devil May Cry Headed to Switch This Summer - News

posted 10 hours ago

Capcom announced the original Devil May Cry is coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer. The game originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001.

Relive the adventure that introduced the legendary Dante to the world with the original Devil May Cry, coming to #NintendoSwitch this Summer. pic.twitter.com/Hh8hFDnLQK — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) May 6, 2019

There was no announcement about bringing evil May Cry 2 or Devil May Cry 3 to the Nintendo Switch.

