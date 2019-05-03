Call of Duty 2019 'Will Bring Game-Changing Experiences to Our Fans' - News

Activision exec Collister Johnson during the company's earnings call to investors revealed Call of Duty 2019 will feature "game-changing experiences." for its fans.

"We also recognize that we need to do even more to maintain the breadth of our Call of Duty player base beyond the launch quarters and the Call of Duty team is hard at work on that for this fall’s big content release excitement for which is incredibly high around the organization," said Johnson. "We expect that both the launch and post-launch content will bring game-changing experiences to our fans."

The next Call of Duty game will be announced by the end of June.

Thanks MP1st.

