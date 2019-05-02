Days Gone Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Days Gone has debuted on the spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 28. Mortal Kombat 11 debuted in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Red Dead Redemption II Marvel's Spider-Man Far Cry New Dawn Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Tom Clancy's The Division 2 FIFA 19

