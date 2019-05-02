Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge and Trials Evolution Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge and Trials Evolution is available now via Xbox One Backward Compatibility.

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge and Trials Evolution are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/tBeZTGSQoy — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) May 2, 2019

Some other recently added games include Crackdown 2, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition, Lost Planet 2, Lost Planet 3, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition, AirMech Arena and Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway.

