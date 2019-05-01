PlayStation Plus Games for May 2019 Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for May 2019 for the PlayStation 4. As a reminder there are no longer PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita are no longer offered in the PlayStation Plus lineup of games.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

What Remains of Edith Finch

Overcooked!

