Iggymob Reveals Gungrave G.O.R.E Logo - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Iggymob has revealed the logo for Gungrave G.O.R.E.

『GUNGRAVE G.O.R.E』の正式ロゴを初公開します！ロゴの制作はあの神宮司 訓之氏！ / We are revealing the official logo of Gungrave GORE now!! Zinguji Noriyuki is the designer!#gore #GUNGRAVE#神宮司#Comeback#gungrave gore logo pic.twitter.com/eXxMU8l2NW — PROJECT GUNGRAVE (@projectGrave) May 1, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be released on December, 2019 on PS4. Get rid of Raven Clan, clan that makes the drug called "SEED", with full break and amazing action. Latest graphics and brand new story will enhance your gaming experience!

Gungrave G.O.R.E will launch for the PlayStation 4 in December 2019.

