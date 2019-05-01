Puzzle Game Automachef Announced for Switch and Steam - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Hermes Interactive have announced puzzle game, Automachef. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Automachef players are tasked with creating a series of fully-automated kitchens that can produce a variety of dishes, each is a puzzle where you must overcome spatial, energy and design challenges. Taking care to monitor energy and ingredient consumption, fire and infestation risks. Players must plan, position and programme numerous machines that can slice, cook, assemble and serve delicious meals.

Each kitchen will require multiple machines in order to take, process and complete orders. It is up to the player to decide which machines are needed for each recipe and where to place them in order to deliver meals in a timely manner! They won’t be alone in this culinary journey, fellow human Robert Person will be there to guide them, at least…. he claims to be a human.

Key Features:

Three tasty modes! Take on the campaign, build a business in Contracts Mode or play untethered in Test Site Mode.

Take on the campaign, build a business in Contracts Mode or play untethered in Test Site Mode. Feisty robots! Well, robot. Throughout your time in Automachef, you will be accompanied by Robert Person who will offer you help and abundant charm.

Well, robot. Throughout your time in Automachef, you will be accompanied by Robert Person who will offer you help and abundant charm. Machines! From the order reader to the assembler and everything in between, you must tell each machine what it needs to do (they can’t think for themselves…yet).

From the order reader to the assembler and everything in between, you must tell each machine what it needs to do (they can’t think for themselves…yet). Human food! Whether it’s cheeseburgers or salads, each recipe requires different machines with different commands to make it… and don’t even get me started on combo meals!

Whether it’s cheeseburgers or salads, each recipe requires different machines with different commands to make it… and don’t even get me started on combo meals! Blueprints! Created the perfect production line? Save your plans as blueprints to use in future kitchens.

