Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, The Surge, LEGO Batman 3, More Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced eight more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in April. The games are Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Wargroove, Surviving Mars, Tacoma, Black Desert, For the King, The Surge, and LEGO Batman 3.





Here is an overview of the games:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (May 2)

Play as war-hero BJ Blazkowicz and lead the second American Revolution by recruiting a band of resistance fighters to hunt down the evil Frau Engel and dismantle her Nazi war machine. Armed with powerful weapons and dynamic combat abilities, fight your way across an American landscape twisted by Nazi occupation. Only you have the guns, guts, and gumption to liberate America.

Wargroove (May 2)

When war breaks out in the Kingdom of Cherrystone, the young Queen Mercia must flee her home. Pursued by her foes, the only way to save her kingdom is travel to new lands in search of allies. But who will she meet along the way, and what sinister challenges will she face?

Surviving Mars (May 9)

You must construct a self-sustaining colony capable of supporting human life on Mars. This is no walk in the park thanks to the Red Planet’s hostile environment, limited access to resources, and lack of breathable air – all not exactly human friendly. To ensure your colony’s survival, you’ll need to balance everything from life support to resource management and more. But all is not lost! There are things you can do to help your budding colony along the way such as researching new technologies and uncovering the secrets of Mars to make sure your colonists are happy and healthy.

Tacoma (May 9)

The Venturis Corporation wants its AI back. That’s where you come in. At the heart of Tacoma is the facility’s digital surveillance system, which has captured 3D recordings of pivotal moments in the crew’s life on the station. As you explore, echoes of these captured moments surround you. You’ll use your ability to rewind, fast-forward, and move through the physical space of these complex, interwoven scenes to examine events from every angle and reconstruct the multi-layered narrative.

Black Desert (May 9)

Experience fast-paced combat and an immersive story within an expansive world just waiting to be explored. Black Desert chronicles a conflict between two rival nations, the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia. During your action-packed journey you are accompanied by a Black Spirit – a companion whose destiny is intertwined with your own – as you discover the secret of the Black Stones and the history of their corrupting effects in this massive MMORPG on Xbox One.

For the King (May 10)

Embark on a perilous adventure in this strategic RPG that blends tabletop and roguelike elements in a challenging journey spanning the realms. Set off on a single player experience or play cooperatively both online and locally as you attempt to discover the mystery surrounding the King’s death and bring order back to the realms. And as an added member benefit, Xbox Game Pass members can play the game three days before its launch, starting on May 7!

The Surge (May 16)

Welcome to CREO, the megacorporation saving our world! You’re knocked out by a catastrophic event during your first day on the job and wake up in a destroyed section of the complex. From robots gone haywire, out of control augmented co-workers, and rogue AI – everything wants you dead. Equipped with a heavy-grade exoskeleton, you must defy deadly enemies and huge bosses in tight, visceral melee combat. Slice limbs off your foes to take advantage of the next-gen loot system, where you loot what you dismember and craft new weapons and armors from the spoils!

LEGO Batman 3 (May 16)

The Caped Crusader joins forces with the superheroes of the DC Comics universe and blasts off to outer space to stop the evil Brainiac from destroying Earth. Using the power of the Lantern Rings, Brainiac shrinks worlds to add to his twisted collection of miniature cities from across the universe. Now the greatest superheroes and the most cunning villains must unite and journey to different Lantern Worlds to collect the Lantern Rings and stop Brainiac before it’s too late.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles