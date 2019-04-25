Nintendo Has No Plans to Announce New Hardware at E3 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 326 Views
Nintendo president and CEO Shuntaro Furukawa during the company's financial results briefing announced there are no plans to announce new hardware at E3 2019. This follows reports that Nintendo is working on a new cheaper version of the Switch.
Furukawa added that there is nothing to announce on the potential of new hardware, but the company is always working on hardware internally.
Other highlights: Nintendo's CEO said nothing to announced on possible new hardware but it is always developing hardware internally— Sam Nussey (@SamNusseyRTRS) April 25, 2019
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
7 Comments
No "Switch lite" bump incoming yet, then. Could yet be announced during a Direct, but this normally indicates no revision.
This is ridiculous. The official annoucements like this have no value at all. They will never say officially that a new product is coming in 2-3 months to not see the current sales collapsing.
Great then they will have more time that they can devote to Super Smash Brothers Ultimate DLC's ;-)
Gives more E3 time to show off all the big games, both announced and unannounced! Hopefully show off SNES games on the Switch Online Service or at least big changes to improve it!