Nintendo Has No Plans to Announce New Hardware at E3 2019 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo president and CEO Shuntaro Furukawa during the company's financial results briefing announced there are no plans to announce new hardware at E3 2019. This follows reports that Nintendo is working on a new cheaper version of the Switch.

Furukawa added that there is nothing to announce on the potential of new hardware, but the company is always working on hardware internally.

Other highlights: Nintendo's CEO said nothing to announced on possible new hardware but it is always developing hardware internally — Sam Nussey (@SamNusseyRTRS) April 25, 2019

