Nintendo Has No Plans to Announce New Hardware at E3 2019

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 326 Views

Nintendo president and CEO Shuntaro Furukawa during the company's financial results briefing announced there are no plans to announce new hardware at E3 2019. This follows reports that Nintendo is working on a new cheaper version of the Switch. 

Furukawa added that there is nothing to announce on the potential of new hardware, but the company is always working on hardware internally.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Otter
Otter (21 minutes ago)

Of course not, they're going to announce it before E3 :)

Azuren
Azuren (44 minutes ago)

No "Switch lite" bump incoming yet, then. Could yet be announced during a Direct, but this normally indicates no revision.

Ljink96
Ljink96 (1 hour ago)

Just remember the DS Lite.

Amnesia
Amnesia (1 hour ago)

This is ridiculous. The official annoucements like this have no value at all. They will never say officially that a new product is coming in 2-3 months to not see the current sales collapsing.

S.Peelman
S.Peelman (1 hour ago)

Well that's that for this rumour then.

XD84
XD84 (1 hour ago)

Great then they will have more time that they can devote to Super Smash Brothers Ultimate DLC's ;-)

gtotheunit91
gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Gives more E3 time to show off all the big games, both announced and unannounced! Hopefully show off SNES games on the Switch Online Service or at least big changes to improve it!

