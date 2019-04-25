Project Nimbus: Complete Edition Release Date Revealed for Switch - News

Publisher GameTomo announced Project Nimbus: Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 16 for $19.99. The original version of the game, Project Nimbus: Code Mirai, launched for the PlayStation 4 in November 2017.

Here is an overview of the game:

Project Nimbus: Complete Edition is an exciting mech-based flying game inspired by the Gundam, Macross and Ace Combat series.

Project Nimbus: Complete Edition features vibrant graphics, blistering action gameplay and an epic storyline that spans multiple factions and locations. Fly a variety of Battle Frames loaded with missiles, energy blades, psychodrones, particle cannons and more while fighting enemies over floating cities, vast oceans, and in the reaches of space.

