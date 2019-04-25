Tim Sweeney Claims Epic Games Would Retreat from Exclusive Purchasing if Valve Commit to 88% Revenue Share - News

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games - who have recently been making headlines by purchasing timed exclusivity deals for their Epic Games Store on PC - has claimed when asked on Twitter that if Valve agreed to an 88% revenue share with developers and publishers on Steam, Epic Games would "retreat" from purchasing exclusives and consider putting their own titles up on the rival platform.

If Steam committed to a permanent 88% revenue share for all developers and publishers without major strings attached, Epic would hastily organize a retreat from exclusives (while honoring our partner commitments) and consider putting our own games on Steam. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 25, 2019

He followed this up by claiming that 30% store dominance is the "#1 problem for PC developers & publishers", referencing the fact that Valve takes a whopping 30% cut for titles sold on their Steam platform.

That’s a loaded question! But Epic will stay the course. 30% store dominance is the #1 problem for PC developers, publishers, and everyone who relies on those businesses for their livelihood. We’re determined to fix it and this is the one approach that will effect major change. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 24, 2019

The figure has been the source of some contention recently, with a GDC poll of developers suggesting just 6% felt that Valve had justified taking this amount.

