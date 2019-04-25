Tim Sweeney Claims Epic Games Would Retreat from Exclusive Purchasing if Valve Commit to 88% Revenue Share - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 328 Views
Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games - who have recently been making headlines by purchasing timed exclusivity deals for their Epic Games Store on PC - has claimed when asked on Twitter that if Valve agreed to an 88% revenue share with developers and publishers on Steam, Epic Games would "retreat" from purchasing exclusives and consider putting their own titles up on the rival platform.
If Steam committed to a permanent 88% revenue share for all developers and publishers without major strings attached, Epic would hastily organize a retreat from exclusives (while honoring our partner commitments) and consider putting our own games on Steam.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 25, 2019
He followed this up by claiming that 30% store dominance is the "#1 problem for PC developers & publishers", referencing the fact that Valve takes a whopping 30% cut for titles sold on their Steam platform.
That’s a loaded question! But Epic will stay the course. 30% store dominance is the #1 problem for PC developers, publishers, and everyone who relies on those businesses for their livelihood. We’re determined to fix it and this is the one approach that will effect major change.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 24, 2019
The figure has been the source of some contention recently, with a GDC poll of developers suggesting just 6% felt that Valve had justified taking this amount.
2 Comments
This guys underhanded tactics are amazingly smart. Come out with this statment, appear to be on the side of developers, indie and AAA. Pushing Valve to do two things, either comply and lose integrity - to be known as the store that did what Epic told them to do, or don't do it and look like the bad guy. In short, Valve has no way out, and either way Tim Swiney looks like a hero. Things definitely need to change with Valve and the cut they take, but this is the absoulte wrong way to go about things. Sure, the people who can't read between the lines will praise this..but answer me this: Valve chooses to ignore this, Everyone goes to Epic, over the next decade or so, something happens to the Steam store.. What happens to my games bought through Steam? Are they gone forever because Epic are forceful, Valve are too proud and i just sit and watch, not caring as long as i can play the games i like? My solution to all of this, would be a SWBF2 like movement, force Valve to listen. I wouldn't mind paying an extra 5 - 10 per purchase to stop all of this. Maybe even give me an option on a game page to donate directly to the developer. There are so many options out there to combat Valve being greedy, and the worst one has been taken. People who just want to enjoy their games on their platform of choice are being hurt the most by this.