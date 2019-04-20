Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Headed to North America This Summer - News

/ 110 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Aniplex of America announced Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story will launch in the US and Canada this summer for smartphones.

"We are thrilled to be working with f4samurai to bring Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story to the United States and Canada," said Aniplex of America president Shu Nishimoto. "As a tent pole within the magical girl genre, Madoka has had an impact on many anime fans throughout the years and we hope fans enjoy meeting Iroha and the other Magical Girls of Kamihama City through this mobile game."

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Based on the popular anime series that revolutionized the magical girl genre, the highly anticipated mobile game is developed by f4samurai, whose past projects include mobile games Ange Vierge Girls Battle and Hortensia Saga, which reached nine million users in Asia. At their industry panel at Sakura-Con in Seattle, Washington, Aniplex of America welcomed producers Masaki Sato of f4samurai and Yusuke Toyama of Aniplex, who introduced one of the central characters of the mobile game, Iroha Tamaki, voiced by Momo Asakura from High School Fleet, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and Fairy Tail.

Initially released in Japan in 2017, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story brings you a brand-new Magical Girl story from the creative team behind the immensely popular Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series. In addition to the opening animation, which was done by Shaft (Monogatari series, March Comes in Like a Lion), the mobile game features the work of Gekidan Inucurry (Doroinu), who handles the designs for the Witches, as well as aokiume, who served as the original character designer for the anime series and contributed over ten new designs for the game. With appearances by familiar faces from the anime series, the mobile game promises to immerse players into the mysterious and captivating world of Magical Girls.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles