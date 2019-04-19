New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Mortal Kombat 11 - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 22 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

April 22

Eobox

Ding Dong XL

April 23

Mortal Kombat 11

Beyond Enemy Lines: Covert Operations

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

April 24

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Aggelos

Deponia

April 25

Lost King's Lullaby

Death Coming

Moero Chronicle Hyper

Type:Rider

Vandals

Homo Machina

Picross S3

Joe Jump Impossible Quest

Cytus α

April 26

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure

Super Blood Hockey

Dig Dog

Zeroption Invasion

April 27

GoatPunks

