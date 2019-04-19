New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Mortal Kombat 11 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 243 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 22 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
April 22
- Eobox
- Ding Dong XL
April 23
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Covert Operations
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
April 24
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Aggelos
- Deponia
April 25
- Lost King's Lullaby
- Death Coming
- Moero Chronicle Hyper
- Type:Rider
- Vandals
- Homo Machina
- Picross S3
- Joe Jump Impossible Quest
- Cytus α
April 26
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
- Super Blood Hockey
- Dig Dog
- Zeroption Invasion
- GoatPunks
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
1 Comments
Everyone who doesn't want censorship and Puritanism should boycott ML11.