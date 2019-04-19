The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Launches This September, Includes All Seasons - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Skybound Games has announced The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Epic Games Store. The collection will launch this September and include all four seasons of the game, as well as The Walking Dead: Michonne.

View the announcement trailer below:

The collection comes in three editions:

Protector Pack ($99.99) – “School for Troubled Youth” shirt, Clementine & Lee Pins, Kenny Cap, Clementine Nesting Dolls, and a Disco Broccoli Plush.

– “School for Troubled Youth” shirt, Clementine & Lee Pins, Kenny Cap, Clementine Nesting Dolls, and a Disco Broccoli Plush. Guardian Pack ($249.99) – Packed in a box with gold stamped signatures from the Still Not Bitten team, includes all items from Protector Edition, plus Clementine & Lee figurines, and a Clementine Art print from comic book artists Eric

– Packed in a box with gold stamped signatures from the Still Not Bitten team, includes all items from Protector Edition, plus Clementine & Lee figurines, and a Clementine Art print from comic book artists Eric Signature Pack ($349.99) – Packed in a signature stamped box, includes hand-signed art print from the Still Not Bitten team, voiceover artists and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Also includes all items from the Guardian Edition. Only 100 available! - This Pack is already sold out.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

