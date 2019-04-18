The Witcher Netflix Series Lands This Fall - News

The Netflix live-action The Witcher series will launch sometime from October to December, during the company's fourth quarter.

"And then you start seeing later in the fourth quarter some of our bigger film investments coming through like Irishman, like ‘6 Underground’ and also a big new original series that we’re currently shooting in Hungary called The Witcher, that is an enormous European IP, very popular game and Book IP, that we think is going to make a really fun global series," said Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos.





Actor Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in the latest DC films, has been cast to play Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series.

Thanks Variety.

