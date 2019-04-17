Free-to-Play Racer Forza Street Out Now on PC, Coming Soon to iOS and Android - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft announced free-to-play arcade racer, Forza Street, is available now for Windows PC and is coming to iOS and Android.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the ultimate street racing scene to win the car collection of your dreams. Pick an event, set your lineup, and race for infamy.

COLLECT AND UPGRADE ICONIC CARS: Race to collect legendary cars – from classic muscle to modern sports and retro supercars – turning your garage into a trophy case.

TRUE CINEMATIC RACING: Streamlined controls focus on timing for gas, brake, and boost as action-cams chase the adrenaline up close.

RACE ON YOUR TERMS: Race anytime, anywhere. Squeeze in a quick one-minute race or get immersed in an endless story with multiple paths to victory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles