Just Cause 4 Dare Devils of Destruction DLC Release Date Announced

Publisher Square Enix and developer Avalanche Studios have announced the Dare Devils of Destruction DLC for Just Cause 4 will launch on April 30.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Complete new missions to unlock over 16 all-new weaponized vehicles that you can drop in at a moment’s notice. Experience new levels of destruction, attack missions in never before seen ways, employ new tactics against the forces of the Black Hand and cause pure mayhem in the world of Solis.

Put the pedal to the metal, earn the respect of rival gangs and take on three deadly challenge modes across 15 explosive new missions.

Survival: Speed through a gauntlet of landmines, wrecking balls and rings of fire in this ultimate drive for survival. Destroy obstacles along the way and race towards the checkpoints to secure victory.

Rampage: Master the art of destruction and create carnage within this explosive arena. Reduce targets and rival drivers to scrap metal to achieve the high score!

Just Cause 4 is available now for rgw PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

