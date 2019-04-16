First Details on PS5 Revealed, Specs, Backwards Compatible, More - News

Wired visited Sony Interactive Entertainment headquarters and speak with lead architect Mark Cerny. The first details for the next generation PlayStation have been revealed. While it is likely the it will be called the PlayStation 5, Cerny only called it the "next-gen console."

The next generation PlayStation will not release in 2019, however, a number of studios are developing games for the console. Sony recently increased the number of devkits it has released to developers.

"The key question is whether the console adds another layer to the sorts of experiences you already have access to, or if it allows for fundamental changes in what a game can be," said Cerny.

The console will be using an AMD Ryzen CPU and contains eight cores of the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. The GPU is a variant on Radeon's Navi devices. It will support ray tracing.

"If you wanted to run tests to see if the player can hear certain audio sources or if the enemies can hear the players’ footsteps, ray tracing is useful for that," said Cerny. "It's all the same thing as taking a ray through the environment."

"As a gamer," he added, "it's been a little bit of a frustration that audio did not change too much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it."





Cerny was asked about a next generation virtual reality headset, however, he would not go into details. "I won't go into the details of our VR strategy today," he said. "Beyond saying that VR is very important to us and that the current PSVR headset is compatible with the new console."

The console will be using a solid-state drive in order to decrease the load times in games and support 8K graphics.

"We're very used to flying logos at the start of the game and graphic-heavy selection screens," he said. "Even things like multiplayer lobbies and intentionally detailed loadout processes, because you don't want players just to be waiting."

The next generation PlayStation will feature backward compatibility with the PlayStation 4 as it features the same architecture. It will also have a disc drive.

