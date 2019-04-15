God of War Developers Release Thank You Video for Fans - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Santa Monica Studio, the developer for God of War, has released a new video thanking the fans, as well as featuring cosplay, fanart, music, and more.

View it below:

God of War is available now for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles