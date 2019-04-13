Cytus Alpha Release Date Revealed for North America - News

Publishers PM Studios and Acttil announced Cytus Alpha will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on April 25 digitally and May 14 physically.

Here is an overview of the game:

Cytus Alpha is a rhythm game featuring a futuristic graphical style, which includes more than 200 songs from the original Cytus and new tracks created for Cytus Alpha. Players will use the Nintendo Switch’s unique Touch controls to hit notes with maximum control. There is also an online mode, where players can engage in score battles with other rhythm fanatics.

Key Features:

Music: More than 200 tracks from the original release with over 400 charts. The game also includes additional unreleased songs, including exclusive songs from Cytus Omega, which are available in Chapter Omega! and collaborations from Chapter Omega!

More than 200 tracks from the original release with over 400 charts. The game also includes additional unreleased songs, including exclusive songs from Cytus Omega, which are available in Chapter Omega! and collaborations from Chapter Omega! Visuals: Mesmerizing futuristic graphics with a new UI developed specifically for Nintendo Switch!

Mesmerizing futuristic graphics with a new UI developed specifically for Nintendo Switch! Story: An in-depth data system for diving into even deeper story engagement!

An in-depth data system for diving into even deeper story engagement! Difficulty: Easy and Hard modes to satisfy beginners and veteran rhythm game players alike, and various musical tastes such as pop, jazz, trance, hardcore and more!

