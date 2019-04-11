Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Tops 2 Million Units Sold in 10 Days - Sales

Publisher Activision and developer From Software announced Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has surpassed two million units sold worldwide in less than 10 days.

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has brought something very special and unique to Activision’s portfolio of games. It’s been an honor to work with From Software to help introduce a brand-new franchise to gamers around the world," said Activision vice president of product management and marketing Michelle Fonseca.





"The fans have made Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice one of the most incredible game launches of 2019 thus far. The game has performed well on all platforms including PC and we’re excited by the continued support from gamers and critics alike. It has been gratifying to see the enjoyment from fans when they overcome each challenge."

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

