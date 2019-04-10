Focus Home Interactive Partners with Sumo Digital on 'Uncompromising Multiplayer Experience' - News

/ 107 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Focus Home Interactive announced a partnership with Sumo Digital to develop an "uncompromising multiplayer experience." Sumo Newcastle will be developing the game.

Read an overview of the press release below:

Focus Home Interactive is pleased to welcome Sumo Digital among its new partner studios, one of the United Kingdom’s largest independent development studios. Sumo Digital is a studio with long experience, and has worked with the biggest names in the industry, such as Sony, Microsoft, and Sega. The first fruit of this collaboration will offer an uncompromising multiplayer experience, in a world as dark as violent, and will be developed by Sumo Newcastle, the team to which we owe EVE: Valkyrie.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles