Very Little Nightmares Announced for iOS - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Alike Studios have announced Very Little Nightmares for iOS. It is a new game in the Little Nightmares series.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Very Little Nightmares is an original, suspense-filled puzzle adventure game featuring a unique art style designed specifically for mobile devices.

Acting as a prequel to the original game, players will be able to learn more about central character Six’s backstory as they seek to survive The Nest. Players must traverse this terrifying place and avoid the notice of terrifying new enemies if they’re going to escape alive.

