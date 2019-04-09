Resident Evil 2 Paid DLC to Unlock All In-Game Rewards - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 356 Views
Capcom announced the latest DLC for Resident Evil 2 is called All In-Game Rewards Unlock DLC and is priced at $4.99. The DLC will unlock all the additional content in the game that can be unlocked while playing the game.
The DLC will automatically unlock the 4th Survivor and Tofu Survivor game modes, new outfits, new weapons, and infinite ammo for the SMG, handgun, minigun, and rocket launcher. The additional content can still be unlocked by playing the game.
Resident Evil 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Why bother unlocking rewards by actually playing the game when you can just buy them? :P
Well I guess if you for example have no interest in the challenge, then you could see $5 as saving you a number of hours of your life.
True. If people are willing to pay for it, I guess I can't blame Capcom for selling it lol
Well maybe you can blame Capcom for selling some things even if people would buy them, but I wouldn't blame a player for paying for something like this if they're not interested in the challenge and feel those hours would be more valuable to them spent elsewhere. To unlock Infinite Launcher, I believe you need to get S+ Rank, save no more than twice, and beat the game in under 2h 30m. If you fail along the way, it can take quite a few hours, which you could spend working and earning more than it costs, or something else.
Yeah I get why some people would pay for it, but the value of these rewards for me is the satisfaction of successfully completing a challenge. If From Software started allowing people to pay money to skip bosses in their games, I bet a lot of people would do it, but IMO that defeats the purpose of playing the game other than collecting some trophies.
Can't say I'm against this kind of DLC. For those that want to unlock the rewards like they should be earned, they can still do it, while those can aren't skilled enough or are too lazy to do it, they can just buy for them. In the end, both groups can get and enjoy them.
I know it seems weird to pay to unlock rewards, but i wish Capcom could've done a pay to unlock trophies/achievements from last gen. I'm shy 1 trophy away from platinuming SF4 and MvC3 but grinding all those combos in their training mode is insanely difficult! I'd pay like $2-5 easily for a trophy lol