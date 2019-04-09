Resident Evil 2 Paid DLC to Unlock All In-Game Rewards - News

Capcom announced the latest DLC for Resident Evil 2 is called All In-Game Rewards Unlock DLC and is priced at $4.99. The DLC will unlock all the additional content in the game that can be unlocked while playing the game.

The DLC will automatically unlock the 4th Survivor and Tofu Survivor game modes, new outfits, new weapons, and infinite ammo for the SMG, handgun, minigun, and rocket launcher. The additional content can still be unlocked by playing the game.

Resident Evil 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

