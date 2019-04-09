Mortal Kombat 11 on Switch Requires 22GB Day One Update - News

The day one update for the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11 is a massive 22.52GB. The base game is only 6.537GB of the file size. This is according to Twitter user @NWPlayer123.

This means that anyone who purchases the physical version of the game on the Switch will still need to download the day one update.

huh, base game is only 6.537GB, update is the bulk of it

gotta love @WBGames fuckery — Nikki™ 🌹 (@NWPlayer123) April 9, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

