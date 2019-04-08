Kitana Returns in Mortal Kombat 11 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Kitana will return in Mortal Kombat 11 as a playable fighter. Kitana first appeared in Mortal Kombat II.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the character:

The 10,000-year-old princess of Edenia grew up believing she was Shao Kahn’s biological daughter and served as one of his deadliest warriors. When Kitana learned the truth, she fought against Shao Kahn’s attempted conquest of Earthrealm, eventually dying in battle. After being resurrected as an evil revenant version of her former self, Kitana now rules the Netherrealm alongside revenant Liu Kang, dedicated to the destruction of all the realms.



Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

