Paradox Interactive and Romero Games Form A Partnership on New Strategy Game

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Romero Games have formed a partnership to co-develop a new strategy game based on an original intellectual property. View the website for the game here.

"We are thrilled to work with industry legends, Brenda and John Romero, whose games we’ve grown up playing ourselves and long admired," said Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud in a press release. "At Paradox Interactive, we’ve built a reputation for top-tier strategy games and we’re employing that expertise to help build something really special with the team at Romero Games."

Romero Games co-founder Brenda Romero added, "This has been a project we’ve been wanting to work on for a long time, so it’s especially exciting that we’ll be partnering with Paradox Interactive to fully realize that dream. We can’t wait to tell everyone more, so make sure you watch this space!"

