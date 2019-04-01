Head of Xbox Phil Spencer on E3 Showcase: 'Content Will Drive the Length. Quality is Key' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 414 Views
Head of Xbox Phil in a response to fans on Twitter said the plan for Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference is for it to have a similar length to their past press conferences.
The exact length of the show will depend on the amount of content as he feels that a quality show is more important than making it longer.
Yea, I like the length of our traditional show. Content will drive the length. Quality is the key.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 31, 2019
Other confirmed E3 2019 press conferences include Bethesda and Ubisoft. Nintendo will also attend E3 2019, however, specifics have not been announced.
6 Comments
Best of luck, Phil.
Just PR talk. As long as they try not to redefine what exclusive means, ala 2018, with console launch exclusive, World premiere and a booming voice saying exclusive again and again, the talking points can be on the games, and only the games. I'm expecting this one might be a little light with perhaps lots of early trailers, 2020 should be their huge showcase after all the recent acquisitions.
Doesn't matter what Phil says, haters are gonna hate. I am looking forward to both there PC and Xbox lineups.
I wonder which super expensive car they'll bring in this time.
In other words, the show will be as long as they think it should be.
So after three console generations they are finally figuring this out? Thank goodness we've had other options.