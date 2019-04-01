Head of Xbox Phil Spencer on E3 Showcase: 'Content Will Drive the Length. Quality is Key' - News

posted 2 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil in a response to fans on Twitter said the plan for Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference is for it to have a similar length to their past press conferences.

The exact length of the show will depend on the amount of content as he feels that a quality show is more important than making it longer.

Yea, I like the length of our traditional show. Content will drive the length. Quality is the key. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 31, 2019

Other confirmed E3 2019 press conferences include Bethesda and Ubisoft. Nintendo will also attend E3 2019, however, specifics have not been announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

