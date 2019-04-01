Dead By Daylight to Add Evil Dead's Ash on April 2 - News

Behaviour Digital announced it will be adding Ash William from the Evil Dead series to Dead by Daylight as part of the Ash vs. Evil Dead DLC on April 2.

Actor Bruce Campbell will be reprising his role to voice Ash Williams, who will be joining the game as a survivor.





Dead By Daylight is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

