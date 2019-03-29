God Wars: The Complete Legend Headed to Steam in June - News

posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Kadokawa Games announced God Wars: The Complete Legend will launch for Windows PC via Steam worldwide in June.

Here is an overview of the game:

The game introduces new elements such as “Status Effects”, “Hate Elements”, “Decoys”, and “Summoning Beasts” into this traditional Tactical RPG. It adds both fun and attraction while inheriting the lineage of classical Tactical RPG making this a truly advanced and ultimate edition of Tactical and Strategy RPGs.



Players can now enjoy the main scenario, “The Future Past” and additional challenging stages, “Labyrinth of Yomi” and “The Deep Levels” in this game. “Labyrinth of Yomi” is an intermediate level stage where players are required to fully develop their characters “Jobs” to clear the stage. New challenges for advanced players awaits at the last stage, “The Deep Levels” where players will need to configure and determine optimal formations from the character’s exclusive job and exclusive skills as well as coming up with effective strategical tactics.



Story:

The heroine “Kaguya” controlling her destiny by her own will and her friends who join along the path on this journey establishes the legendary ancient kingdom of “Yamataikoku” by overcoming various obstacles and challenges. Among the friends and other characters who will come across in this adventure are 25 including “Momotaro”, “Urashima”, "Okuninushi", “Sakuya”, a motif of “Konohanasakuyahime”, and “Iwanaga” who are all legendary heroes of myths and fairy tales representing ancient Japan.



Key Features:



The two new challenging stages “Labyrinth of Yomi” and “The Deep Levels” are additionally implemented to the main scenario.

The following challenging elements attractive and captivating to tactical RPG players are implemented;

142 battle stages



478 types of skills



4 levels of difficulty setting



Multiple playthroughs are possible



Multiple endings are set

An overwhelming game volume with a total play time of 160 hours

Playable by using your Mouse and keyboard!

A “Formation” function to change character in the formation screen and an automatic placement function for your team members on the map are newly added!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

