We Happy Few Roger & James in They Came from Below DLC Launches April 4 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer Compulsion Games announced the Roger & James in They Came from Below DLC for We Happy Few will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 4.

We Happy Few is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Just announced! James and Roger have lost Dr. Faraday but managed to discover murdering robots! Dive into the newest hand-crafted story for @WeHappyFew! Find Joy in They Came from Below, Available April 4th! #PAXEast



More info: https://t.co/I0HhsFL2WO pic.twitter.com/JQrjBOeyzq — We Happy Few (@wehappyfewgame) March 28, 2019

