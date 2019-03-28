Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition Headed to Switch This Summer - News

/ 423 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer People Can Fly announced Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Bulletstorm originally launched in 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC. Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition was released in April 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Once again, heâ€™ll knock your socks off! Everyone, make room for one and onlyâ€¦ Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition! More details soon! pic.twitter.com/jCod020oe4 — People Can Fly (@PCFPeopleCanFly) March 28, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles