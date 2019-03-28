Nurse Love Syndrome Headed West in April for PSV and PC - News

Publisher Degica Games and developer Kogado Studio announced Nurse Love Syndrome will launch for the PlayStation Vita and Windows PC in April in the west.

Here is an overview of the game:

In a fantasy Japan, where womanly love is the norm, and a nurse can heal others with a touch of her hands…

Meet cheerful Kaori Sawai, fresh out of nursing school, as she joins Yurigahama Hospital. Surviving a near death experience as a child left her with a desire to become a nurse and “healing hands” that lets her relieve pain in patients just by touching them.

Written by real life nurses Sakura Sakura and Madoka Madoka, Nurse Love Syndrome shares the same world as Nurse Love Addiction. Focusing on young adults fresh out of school, guide Kaori in her story of growth, love, and medicine.

Key Features:

Quirky Cast – From the strict head nurse Hatsumi Otsuka, big-sisterly Yasuko Yamanouchi, and nursing school senpai Nagisa Fujisawa, to the hostile patient Sayuri Sakai, cute looking high-schooler Ami Asada, and the mysterious Master of Room 310, the cast of quirky characters will all define Kaori’s growth.

– From the strict head nurse Hatsumi Otsuka, big-sisterly Yasuko Yamanouchi, and nursing school senpai Nagisa Fujisawa, to the hostile patient Sayuri Sakai, cute looking high-schooler Ami Asada, and the mysterious Master of Room 310, the cast of quirky characters will all define Kaori’s growth. Multiple Endings – Let your choices decide how Kaori will grow her relationship, and lead her to one of the 20 or more endings, of sweet love or darker passions.

– Let your choices decide how Kaori will grow her relationship, and lead her to one of the 20 or more endings, of sweet love or darker passions. Complete Edition – Nurse Love Syndrome includes all the content of the updated Nurse Love Syndrome Re:Therapy game released in Japan, for you to enjoy the definitive edition of love and nursing.

