Enter the Gungeon Final Update Releases April 5

Publisher Devolver Digital and Dodge Roll Games announced the A Farewell to Arms update for Enter the Gungeon will be the final update for the game. It will launch on April 5 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the update:

The update offers a first for Enter the Gungeon expansions; two new playable Gungeoneers in The Paradox and The Gunslinger. Battle-tested Gungeoneers will welcome the arrival of dozens of new guns and items, a new secret floor with a devious boss, and the addition of the community-inspired Rainbow Mode. Additional features, tweaks and fixes are also included, keeping in line with the goal of making the player feel “more powerful, more often” reinforced in the previous update.



