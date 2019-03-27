Playerless: One Button Adventure Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC, iOS, Android - News

Developer Moonlit has announced puzzle adventure game, Playerless: One Button Adventure, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. It will launch in Q2 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

The characters you meet in Playerless: One Button Adventure have developed self-awareness and brought chaos to the game. It’s up to you to help the Debug Unit with fixing it. During this quest, you will interact with very independent NPCs, solve logical puzzles and discover mysteries of the in-game meta-level… all with just one button!

That’s not an easy task, since the malfunctioning interface requires an unconventional approach towards communicating with the program. Tapping or holding the only button isn’t only the core mechanics of the game, but also the only way to walk around, talk to the NPCs and solve puzzles.

Key Features:

Playerless happens inside another game

The game is immersive in its own, unique way

Unique visuals

Character is not player’s property, but as long as he is on friendly terms, he can gently nudge it in the right direction

Characters from the game have developed self-awareness and took control of the arcade…

…or actually broke it so much that only one button is still functioning

