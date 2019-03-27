One Piece: World Seeker Free Update to Add Photo Mode - News

Bandai Namco announced a free update for One Piece: World Seeker will be released in April. It will add a Photo Mode to the game.

ONE PIECE World Seeker will have a free update coming in April! Get ready for the all-new Photo Mode to capture your favorite moments from the game!



— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 27, 2019

One Piece: World Seeker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

