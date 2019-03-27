Quantcast
One Piece: World Seeker Free Update to Add Photo Mode

by William D'Angelo , posted 14 minutes ago / 53 Views

Bandai Namco announced a free update for One Piece: World Seeker will be released in April. It will add a Photo Mode to the game.

One Piece: World Seeker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

