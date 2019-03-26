Generation Zero Now Available - News

/ 183 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Today, Avalanche Studios launched its open-world action game Generation Zero on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

“Every game we release is equally important for us, but the launch of Generation Zero is exciting as it’s the start of a new action franchise that we will evolve in close collaboration with our players over the coming years. We have a great history of building action-packed open world games together with tier one publishers, but this is the first action game we release within our self-publishing organisation,” said Pim Holfve, CEO of Avalanche Studios.

Generation Zero is set in 1980’s Sweden. The local population has disappeared, and hostile machines roam the once serene countryside. Starting today, players can explore the vast open world to unravel the mystery, perfect their fighting strategies, and prepare to strike back. To even the odds against the machines, players are encouraged to work together in groups up to 4, but can also enjoy the world of Generation Zero all on their own.

"The team is thrilled to finally get Generation Zero into the hands of players around the world and start receiving impressions and feedback,” said Paul Keslin, Product Owner at Avalanche Studios. “We’re looking forward to sharing more about our plans for what lies ahead, but more importantly we want to shape those plans together with the community. This collaboration will impact the world of Generation Zero in the months and years ahead!”

Generation Zero is available in Standard and Digital formats ($34.99 for PC and $39.99 for consoles) and in a Collector's Edition. The latter, which retails for $69.99, contains the game, an original game t-shirt, 4 Concept Art Postcards, an A3 Cloth Map, and a Steelbook game case, all packaged in a Premium Box.

Key Features:

1980’s Nostalgia. Cutting Edge Visuals. Explore a vast open world, rendered with the proprietary Apex engine, featuring a full day/night cycle with unpredictable weather, complex AI behavior, simulated ballistics, highly realistic acoustics, and a dynamic 1980’s soundtrack.

Explore a vast open world, rendered with the proprietary Apex engine, featuring a full day/night cycle with unpredictable weather, complex AI behavior, simulated ballistics, highly realistic acoustics, and a dynamic 1980’s soundtrack. Get Ready. Then Fight Back. All enemies are persistently simulated in the world, and roam the landscape with intent and purpose. By tactically combining weapons, skills and equipment, you’ll be able to lure, cripple, and destroy your enemies. If you manage to destroy a specific enemy component, be it armor, weapons or sensory equipment, the damage is permanent. Enemies will bear those scars until you face them again, whether that is minutes, hours, or weeks later.

All enemies are persistently simulated in the world, and roam the landscape with intent and purpose. By tactically combining weapons, skills and equipment, you’ll be able to lure, cripple, and destroy your enemies. If you manage to destroy a specific enemy component, be it armor, weapons or sensory equipment, the damage is permanent. Enemies will bear those scars until you face them again, whether that is minutes, hours, or weeks later. 1-4 Player Seamless Multiplayer. Go it alone, or team-up with up to three of your friends in seamless co-op multiplayer. Do anything in your power to level the playing field; scavenge for weapons and equipment, set traps and use the environment to your advantage in intense sandbox combat. Collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies, support downed friends by reviving them, and share the loot after an enemy is defeated. In Generation Zero, living is winning.

More Articles