Concrete Genie Delayed to Fall 2019, PSVR Mode Added

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Pixel Opus announced Concrete Genie has been delayed from spring 2019 to fall 2019. The game will now feature a PlayStation VR mode.

Here is an overview of the game:

Concrete Genie is a game about a bullied teenager named Ash, who escapes his troubles by painting spectacular living landscapes and mischievous creatures throughout his abandoned hometown of Denska. As he masters this magical paint, he discovers it can purify Denska’s polluted walls. Can Ash overcome the bullies and paint his hometown back to life?

