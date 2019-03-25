Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending March 23.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 drops to second place in its second week. FIFA 19 is up one spot to third, while Grand Theft Auto V drops to fourth. Red Dead Redemption 2 drops three spots to fifth.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 FIFA 19 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Forza Horizon 4 Far Cry New Dawn New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

