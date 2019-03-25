Square Enix to Host Star Ocean Fes 2019 on May 25 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will host Star Ocean Fes 2019 on May 25 at the Maihama Amphitheater in Japan.

General seat tickets can be purchased for 6,800 yen, while special set tickets will be available for 8,800 yen and include a stage event script. Tickets are available until April 7 at 23:59 JST.





Star Ocean Fes 2019 will feature story performances from voice actors, a concert from Motoi Sakuraba and other Star Ocean series composers, and other stage events.

Thanks Gematsu.

