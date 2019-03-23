New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, MLB The Show 19 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 437 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 30 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, PS VR — Digital
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Cave Digger: Riches, PS VR — Digital
- Counter Fight, PS VR — Digital
- Dracula’s Legacy, PS4 — Digital
- The End Is Nigh, PS4 — Digital
- Generation Zero, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Gods Remastered, PS4 — Digital
- Inferno Climber: Reborn, PS4 — Digital
- Legendary Eleven, PS4 — Digital
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Metagal, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- MLB The Show 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Outward, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Path of Exile, PS4 — Digital
- Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge, PS4 — Digital
- The Princess Guide, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- S.O.N, PS4 — Digital
- Seven: Enhanced Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Siralim 3, PS4 — Digital
- Skyworld, PS VR — Digital
- Space Junkies, PS VR — Digital
- Tale of the Fragmented Star: Single Fragment Version, PS VR — Digital
- War Theatre, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, PS4 — Digital
- Warparty, PS4 — Digital
- Where The Bees Make Honey, PS4 — Digital
- Xenon Racer, PS4 — Digital, Retail
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
1 Comments
Never played AC3 and im not a huge fan of the new ones so im excited this is a thing.