New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, MLB The Show 19 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 30 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, PS VR — Digital

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Block-a-Pix Deluxe, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Cave Digger: Riches, PS VR — Digital

Counter Fight, PS VR — Digital

Dracula’s Legacy, PS4 — Digital

The End Is Nigh, PS4 — Digital

Generation Zero, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Gods Remastered, PS4 — Digital

Inferno Climber: Reborn, PS4 — Digital

Legendary Eleven, PS4 — Digital

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Metagal, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

MLB The Show 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Outward, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Path of Exile, PS4 — Digital

Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge, PS4 — Digital

The Princess Guide, PS4 — Digital, Retail

S.O.N, PS4 — Digital

Seven: Enhanced Edition, PS4 — Digital

Siralim 3, PS4 — Digital

Skyworld, PS VR — Digital

Space Junkies, PS VR — Digital

Tale of the Fragmented Star: Single Fragment Version, PS VR — Digital

War Theatre, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, PS4 — Digital

Warparty, PS4 — Digital

Where The Bees Make Honey, PS4 — Digital

Xenon Racer, PS4 — Digital, Retail

